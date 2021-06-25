World Bank Invites Applications from Latin America and the Caribbean for Inclusive Internship Program

Are you a graduate student in the Latin American/Caribbean (LCR) region, aiming for a career in international development?

The LCR Inclusive Internship Program is designed to introduce a diverse and inclusive group of qualified graduate students to the World Bank (WB) by offering hands-on opportunities to contribute to development work in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Selected candidates will be able to improve their own skills in a diverse environment dedicated to ending extreme poverty and boosting prosperity and will benefit from:

(i) opportunities for onboarding and training;

(ii) networking, mentoring, and coaching from World Bank staff; and

(iii) being a part of one of the most reputable development banks in the world.

The LCR Inclusive Internship program is targeted to highly motivated and qualified individuals from the LAC region, with a special focus on Afro descendants, Indigenous People and other minorities. The program will partner with key stakeholders and academic institutions in the region to attract a talented pool of candidates and to help build the program.

The first cohort will consist of 16 internships starting mid-July - August 2021. The length of the internships will vary, between two and six months. Specific Terms of Reference for the assignments cover the fields of economics, finance, energy, climate change, private sector development, environment and the blue economy, social development, and other related fields. Interns will also collaborate on a joint project to contribute to the Region’s efforts on inclusion of underrepresented minorities in our current talent pool.

Selected candidates will be offered short-term temporary contracts with the WB for the period specified by each hiring unit. Interns will be hosted by the Country Offices and Practice Groups1 that have posted the task-based Terms of Reference. The call for internships will launch June 1, 2021 and selection will be finalized between July – August 2021.

Application and Selection Process:

The World Bank will accept applications through email from June 1st until 25 June 2021. Applications will be reviewed by the Human Resources team and recommended for longlisting. Individual hiring departments will review candidates to short-list based on their business needs. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews. Hiring decisions by the hiring department(s) expect to be concluded between July-August 2021.

Please send a resume, Cover Letter, and proof of enrollment/completion of graduate program to lcrinternships@worldbank.org with “World Bank LCR Inclusive Internship Program 2021 - ToR # and applicant’s name” in the email subject line.

More Information:

Please visit the LCR Inclusive Internship Program webpage, or refer to the FAQs for any additional questions on the program and application process.