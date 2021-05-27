World Bank Digital Development Specialist Position Available
Apply Now! Applications close June 8, 2021
Thursday, May 27, 2021 — Digital technologies are transforming firms, governments and people’s lives; and with the digital economy growing at a rate significantly higher than that of the global economy, it offers emerging economies a unique opportunity to leapfrog traditional paths for development through digital solutions.
The Digital Development Global Practice (DD) is part of the World Bank’s Infrastructure Practice Group. It plays a critical role in enabling the achievements of the Twin goals and the Sustainable Development Goals. Collaborating across technical, geographic and institutional boundaries, the Digital Development team helps design and deliver ICT-enhanced solutions to a diverse range of clients.
The team supports clients (i) through advisory assistance to establish policy and regulatory environments that allow the widespread use of technology and create a trust environment; (ii) lending operations by building infrastructure to connect the unconnected, or enabling digital government shared platforms (cloud, digital, identification, etc.).
The Digital Development (DD) Specialist will be based at the World Bank Headquarters, Washington D.C. English is essential for this position.
The DD specialist is responsible for:
- Contributing to the design, preparation and supervision of World Bank Group financed digital development related investment and policy reform programs in client countries with a particular emphasis on stimulating development of digital connectivity infrastructure through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) and regulatory/policy reforms, facilitating development of digital government IT infrastructure, platforms and services, and promoting development of digital skills and innovation.
- Supporting tracking of operational engagements operationalizing the Digital Economy for Africa initiative (investment operations and development policy operations) and progress against targets and commitments as needed.
- Advising clients on strategies, best practices and design of programs to develop the foundations of their digital economies. This may include participating in complex technical assistance activities and providing ad hoc technical and strategic expertise on the design of the overall policy, legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the ICT sector and wider digital economy as well as IT functions and digital services delivery within governments.
- Providing technical expertise and advice on a range of ICT policy and regulatory issues to promote competition, investment and innovation in the telecoms sector with the aim of boosting affordability, service quality and access to digital connectivity by citizens, businesses and governments and to stimulate the downstream development of value added digital services.
- Providing technical expertise and advice on policy, institutional reform, project development and execution to support the digitization of public administration and public services delivery in client countries.
- Liaising and providing guidance to colleagues working in other sectors (including agriculture, health, education, energy, financial services, transport, etc.) on how to leverage digital technologies to improve public service delivery and efficiency in the respective sectors and to stimulate digital innovation, entrepreneurship and investment in those sectors by private sector actors.
- Developing innovative and practical approaches to solving difficult policy and operational issues for selected high priority telecommunications, ICT or digital economy related activities
- Contributing to policy dialogue with senior officials of client countries, regional institutions and development partner agencies.
- Preparing and supervising publication of best practice notes and reports on policy and regulation in the DD sector.
- Performing economic and financial analysis (market models, business models, banking cases, etc.) to inform decisions on project designs, PPP schemes, financing plans, etc.
- Representing the DD Unit and the Bank at digital development related fora and events, as well as liaison in the above areas with key external partners.