World Bank Digital Development Specialist Position Available

Apply Now! Applications close June 8, 2021

Digital technologies are transforming firms, governments and people’s lives; and with the digital economy growing at a rate significantly higher than that of the global economy, it offers emerging economies a unique opportunity to leapfrog traditional paths for development through digital solutions.

The Digital Development Global Practice (DD) is part of the World Bank’s Infrastructure Practice Group. It plays a critical role in enabling the achievements of the Twin goals and the Sustainable Development Goals. Collaborating across technical, geographic and institutional boundaries, the Digital Development team helps design and deliver ICT-enhanced solutions to a diverse range of clients.

The team supports clients (i) through advisory assistance to establish policy and regulatory environments that allow the widespread use of technology and create a trust environment; (ii) lending operations by building infrastructure to connect the unconnected, or enabling digital government shared platforms (cloud, digital, identification, etc.).

The Digital Development (DD) Specialist will be based at the World Bank Headquarters, Washington D.C. English is essential for this position.