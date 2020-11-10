World Bank Blue Economy Tourism Survey

Take the survey by Friday, November 13th for a chance to win EC$300!

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected tourism in every country of the world, and whilst visitors are beginning to travel again, there are still many challenges ahead before things return to normal. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 will depend on the ability of OECS countries to respond and recover from the crisis.

The World Bank and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), recognising that Tourism is the main pillar of economic growth in the OECS, contributing significantly to GDP and jobs, have commissioned a regional study that includes a review of tourism in four countries in the OECS: St Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

In particular, the study will look into policies and infrastructure related to marine and coastal tourism, in order to identify how to develop the sector in a sustainable way in a post-COVID world.