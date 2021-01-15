Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
World Bank Approves US$30 Million Credit for Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 Response, Recovery, and Resilience

World Bank Approves US$30 Million Credit for Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 Response, Recovery, and Resilience

Media Release Courtesy The World Bank

Friday, January 15, 2021 — WASHINGTON — The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved the US$30 million Saint Lucia COVID-19 Response, Recovery, and Resilience Development Policy Credit. This quick-disbursing credit aims to help mitigate the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable Saint Lucians. It also aims to strengthen the country’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and enhance resilience to shocks in the medium term.  

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had severe social and economic impacts on the Caribbean small states, especially those that are highly dependent on tourism like Saint Lucia,” said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean. “This financing aims to provide Saint Lucia urgent support to protect lives and livelihoods and strengthen economic resilience.”  

Saint Lucia’s GDP is projected to contract by 18 percent in 2020 due to the nearly complete halt in tourism. This World Bank financing is expected to help the government enhance the capacity of the health sector and provide short-term relief to the poor, small businesses, and the most severely affected workers. It supports measures to ensure business continuity and save jobs. The operation supports medium-term resilience through structural reforms to improve public financial management, procurement, and debt transparency. Resilience will also be enhanced through reforms related to financial resilience to disasters and education sector policies. 

This operation is aligned with the Government of Saint Lucia’s reform program and COVID-19 response strategy. The financing, which is from the International Development Association (IDA), is interest-free with a maturity of 40 years, including a grace period of 10 years.  

 

World Bank Group COVID-19 Response:

The World Bank Groupone of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. We are increasing disease surveillance, improving public health interventions, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. Over the next 15 months, we will be deploying up to US$160 billion in financial support to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery, including $50 billion of new IDA resources in grants or highly concessional terms. 

Economic Development Social Development COVID-19
Contact us
Hannah McDonald-Moniz External Affairs Officer, The World Bank
Charmaine Wright External Affairs Consultant, The World Bank
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Hannah McDonald-Moniz External Affairs Officer, The World Bank
Charmaine Wright External Affairs Consultant, The World Bank
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.