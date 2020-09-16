Webinar: Study in Morocco

Learn more about this exciting opportunity to study in Morocco, a cultural and historical gem in the North African region, by registering for this informational webinar taking place on Friday, September 18th 2020 at 11am (EST).

Are you or someone you know interested in pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree? The Government of Morocco, in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, has made a number of fully-funded scholarships available to citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hosted by the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States in the Kingdom of Morocco, the audience will have an opportunity to learn more about the scholarship programme and hear first-hand from Caribbean students currently studying in Morocco.

Representatives from the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation will also be in attendance.

Morocco Scholarship Programme for OECS Nationals

Friday 18 September 2020 │ 11:00 AM (EST)

Further Information:

A list of academic programmes available through public universities in Morocco can be found here.

Further information on public training establishments, the registration procedure and formalities in Morocco, are available from the following sources: The Embassy of Morocco in Saint Lucia: embmorslu@candw.lc or embmorslu@maec.gov.ma

Candidates selected for training in Morocco will be provided with a long-stay student visa upon their arrival at AMCI, and will be required to produce a medical certificate attesting that they are vaccinated against infectious and contagious diseases, in particular tuberculosis.

Any change relating to the calendar for the start of the 2020/2021 academic year or any new measures or arrangements that would be taken by training establishments, in relation to the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be communicated to applicants in advance.

Nationality Requirements:

In order to be considered eligible, applicants must be nationals, citizens or holders of a passport from the OECS Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Application deadline:

Scanned copies of completed application form, along with all necessary supporting documents should be submitted by September 30, 2020.

Disclaimer: The student is responsible for completing the application form and submitting the form according to the steps described by the aforementioned deadline.

ABOUT THE EMBASSIES OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES TO THE KINGDOM OF MOROCCO:

The Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco (ECS Embassies) is a joint diplomatic mission comprising embassies of individual Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States. The Embassies operate via the modality of joint representation involving joint premises and staff, including a joint Ambassador/Head of Mission and Economic Attaché. The primary objectives of the Joint Embassies are to promote development and economic cooperation and to advance the community and individual interests of Member States in the Kingdom of Morocco. The independent nations represented by the ECS Embassies include Antigua & Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, the Federation of Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines.