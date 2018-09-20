Webinar Series: Improving Food Packaging Practices in CARICOM

The University of the West Indies (UWI) St. Augustine Campus' Faculty of Engineering and Food Technology Unit, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, will host a series of capacity building webinars aimed at improving food packaging practices in CARICOM from May 3 - July 2, 2021.

Webinars are designed for fresh produce handlers, shippers, cottage food businesses, foodpreneurs, bakers, candy-makers and chocolatiers in the Caribbean Region.

Participation is free! All participants must complete a pre-registration questionnaire. A certificate of completion will be granted to participants completing all four (4) webinars.

To register: Contact the UWI Engineering Institute at foodtech.courses@sta.uwi.edu or at +1-868-662-6267.

