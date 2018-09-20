Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Webinar Series: Improving Food Packaging Practices in CARICOM

Webinar Series: Improving Food Packaging Practices in CARICOM

Participation is free - sign up today!

The University of the West Indies (UWI) St. Augustine Campus' Faculty of Engineering and Food Technology Unit, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, will host a series of capacity building webinars aimed at improving food packaging practices in CARICOM from May 3 - July 2, 2021.

Webinars are designed for fresh produce handlers, shippers, cottage food businesses, foodpreneurs, bakers, candy-makers and chocolatiers in the Caribbean Region.

Participation is free! All participants must complete a pre-registration questionnaire. A certificate of completion will be granted to participants completing all four (4) webinars.

To register: Contact the UWI Engineering Institute at foodtech.courses@sta.uwi.edu or at +1-868-662-6267.

Story image
UWI Engineering Institute University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

Related News:

 

 

 

Agriculture Business Health CARICOM
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.