Webinar on Scholarship Opportunities to Study in Morocco hosted by the Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco

The Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco hosted the “Study in Morocco” Information Webinar on Thursday 29 th September 2022. The event was open to all eligible applicants and interested persons from the OECS Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent & The Grenadines.

His Excellency CoP (Ret’d) Mr. Ian M. Queeley, Ambassador and Head of Mission ECS Embassies welcomed the presence of Mr. Abdelhak Benrais Head of the Department of Academic Cooperation at the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) who presented the key elements of the Scholarship Package, the requirements and application process. Student representatives from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean Students in the Kingdom of Morocco (OECSM) gave insights into the initiatives piloted by the region’s student community while giving testimonies from a student perspective on life in Morocco. The webinar concluded after a number of questions and queries were addressed by the panellists.

While giving remarks, Ambassador Queeley emphasised that potential applicants “take full advantage of the scholarship opportunity to adequately equip themselves with the skills and competencies to contribute to national development” imploring them to endeavour to make “themselves, their family and region proud.”

The deadline for scholarship applications is slated for Friday, 14th October, 2022 giving students the opportunity to select from a range of undergraduate and graduate programmes offered at Moroccan public Institutions.

For further information, Interested persons can contact the panellists’ affiliations via the following:

L’Agence Morocaine de Cooperation Internationale (AMCI)

The Embassy of Morocco in Saint Lucia:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean Students in Morocco (OECSM)

ABOUT THE EMBASSIES OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES TO THE KINGDOM OF MOROCCO

The Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco (ECS Embassies) is a joint diplomatic mission comprised of embassies of individual members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States. The Embassies operate via the modality of joint representation involving joint premises and staff, including a common/joint/shared Ambassador/Head of Mission. The primary objectives of the Joint Embassies are to promote friendship and cooperation and to advance the community and individual interests of member states in the Kingdom of Morocco.