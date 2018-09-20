Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Webinar on Business in Climate: Partnering and Investing in Resilient Economies

Webinar on Business in Climate: Partnering and Investing in Resilient Economies

Invitation to participate on Wednesday, 27 May!

As part of the OECS Environmental Webinar Series, the Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI) will host a webinar on Business in Climate: Partnering and Investing in Resilient Economies on Wednesday, 27 May 2020.

Increasing extreme climate-related impacts, international agreements and urgent demand for investments in resilient low-carbon economies have put ambitions for climate leadership on the Caribbean agenda. Meanwhile, the speed and intensity with which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted individuals, communities, businesses, economies, and governments worldwide has called for urgent action across the board. The response has, and will continue to, demand immense resources and comes with huge challenges, especially for small, tourism-dependent economies with limited fiscal room to manoeuvre.  

While the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 crisis remain uncertain, the climate crisis will not go away and investments in climate-resilient low-carbon economies remain urgent. Effectively tapping international climate finance, as well as mobilising private capital for climate investments will be essential to implementing and accelerating the commitments made in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that are at the heart of the Paris Climate Agreement.

A proactive dialogue between governments, international partners, and key private sector actors is central to advancing and accelerating NDC implementation, while weathering the storms of a global health crisis and its socioeconomic impacts in the Caribbean.

Webinar Objectives

Join us on 27 May 2020 from 10-11:30 am to explore and better understand:

  • The context and rationale for implementing increasingly ambitious climate commitments in the Caribbean,
  • The business case for investing in the development of low-carbon, climate-resilient economies in the Caribbean, especially in the context of a green recovery from the impacts of the global pandemic.
  • Investment opportunities related to Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) made under the Paris Climate Agreement, and complimentary climate action
  • Opportunities to build back better by aligning COVID 19 crisis action and recovery plans with urgent investments in low-carbon, climate resilient economies

Target Audience

Investment, finance and insurance entities; energy developers; energy service companies; public utility companies; government agencies; public and private infrastructure developers; development agencies.

Programme

Story image

 

Speakers    

 

         

Business in Climate: Partnering and Investing in Resilient Economies

Wednesday 27 May 2020 │ 10:00 - 11:30 am (Eastern Caribbean time)

REGISTER NOW: https://bit.ly/2Tm1fvR

       

         

About the NDCFI:

The Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI) was established in 2017 by the OECS Commission and the Government of Saint Lucia with the support of the UNFCCC, under the auspices of the NDC Partnership and with financial support from GIZ.

 

Climate and Disaster Resilience Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

Climate Change Biodiversity Ocean Governance and Fisheries COVID-19
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software