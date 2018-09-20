Browse categories
Webinar: Mobilising Renewable Energy Investments in Climate in the Caribbean

Invitation to participate on Thursday, 25 June!

As part of the OECS Environmental Webinar Series, the Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI) will host a webinar on Mobilising Renewable Energy Investments in Climate in the Caribbean on Thursday, 25 June 2020.

The Caribbean is responding to the ambitious challenges of international agreements and the urgent demand for investment in resilient low-carbon economies. There is a need to effectively harness international climate finance and mobilise private capital for climate investment to implement and accelerate commitments under the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) that are at the heart of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Climate change severely threatens energy security, which remains a cornerstone of modern economies. The resilience of energy systems is more essential than ever, especially for island states. Transitions to renewable energy can be a direct response to climate change mitigation and a sustainable basis for long-term investments.

Social distancing circumstances require resilience and innovative solutions to mitigate impact on event organisation. Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, the planned Climate Finance Week for the Caribbean and Central America was postponed. Consequently, the NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI) and GET.invest are holding a virtual event combined with a B2B session, bringing a multitude of actors together in order to mobilise renewable energy investments in Climate in the Caribbean region. While this is not intended to replace the much larger and broader event postponed to the second half of 2020, this intermediate event will offer stakeholders an opportunity to meet and exchange virtually during the pandemic.

Webinar Objectives

Join us on 25 June 2020 from 9-12:30am AST to explore and better understand:

  • the economic and environmental challenges of the Caribbean;
  • financing instruments and business models for the private sector; and
  • opportunities to connect with potential business partners, investors and policymakers during a dedicated virtual matchmaking session.

Target Audience

Investment, finance and insurance entities; energy developers; energy service companies; public utility companies; government agencies; public and private infrastructure developers; development agencies.

             

Business in Climate: Partnering and Investing in Resilient Economies

Thursday 25 June 2020 │ 09:00 - 12:30 am (Eastern Caribbean time)

REGISTER NOW: https://renewables-caribbean.get-invest-matchmaking.eu/

       

         

About the NDCFI:

The Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI) was established in 2017 by the OECS Commission and the Government of Saint Lucia with the support of the UNFCCC, under the auspices of the NDC Partnership and with financial support from GIZ.

 

