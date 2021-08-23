Browse categories
Monday, August 23, 2021 — The last 18 months have proven to be among the most trying for the islands that make up the OECS and the Caribbean region as a whole. With tourism arrivals stagnant and unemployment at an all time high, citizens across the OECS are looking for answers in an uncertain future.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has extended a warm embrace, doing so at a time when the hopes for growth in key regional sectors have gone cold with the news of the surging COVID-19 Delta Variant.

We Are Still One Caribbean. That is the message for the 2021 iteration of the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit, scheduled to be held on September 22nd - 23rd 2021. The conference, now in its second year, is positioned to fast-track the fruition of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union. Provoking action that supports disruptions, solid innovations and agility, thereby fostering exponential growth and inclusion for all. 

The main motivations of the SDM2021 are nestled in the agile manifesto which precludes:

  • Meaningful partnerships over processes and tools.
  • Action and impact over comprehensive documentation.
  • Collaboration over contract negotiation.
  • Responding to change over sticking to the plan.

This year’s event places a focus on the actionable opportunities for OECS Citizens to unite and build a more Sustainable Region. Join over 45 Speakers including world renowned thought leaders like Jack Canefield, Legendary Performance Pioneer; Dr. Terri -Karelle, Host of Hosts and Human Ethernet; Nigel Salina, Chairman of the Global Business Leadership Forum; Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange; and Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency. 

The OECS Sustainable Development Movement is the largest event of its type in the region, creating a space where over 10,600+ Development Partners, Private Sector entrepreneurs and investors, Academia, Caribbean Governments, Civil Society, and individuals gather virtually to exchange thoughts and agitate action around innovative sustainable growth and development of Small Island Development States (SIDS).

Join the movement to unite the Caribbean.

Dare to take a stand and register at www.oecssdm.com.

CONTACT US:  

SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission
SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission Castries, Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

