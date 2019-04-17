Using digital publishing to improve dissemination of education statistics

Education statisticians in Grenada were the latest to receive training from the OECS Commission’s Statistical Services Unit (SSU) and Educational Development Management Unit (EDMU) on best practices for the dissemination of national education data.

Training to use digital platforms to improve the dissemination of data continues to be a priority within the OECS region.

The four-day workshop, held from March 25 to 28 2019, assisted Grenada’s education statisticians to digitise their national education statistical digest. Data covered the pre-school, primary, secondary, tertiary and technical and vocational (TVET) levels for the academic year 2016-17.

Minister of Education, Hon. Emmalin Pierre; and Education Permanent Secretary, Mr. Kevin Andall visited the sessions and assured the Commission's delegation and the trainees of their continued support.

The training was funded by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and was facilitated by Ms. Afric Abiola Sandiford, Information Management Officer in the SSU; Mr. Keith Thomas, Education Planner in St. Vincent and the Grenadines' Ministry of Education; with assistance from Ms. Molly Okuneff, Education Programme Specialist in the EDMU.

To date, the Ministry of Education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has published two digital national digests, while Saint Lucia has published one. St. Kitts and Nevis and Grenada are on track to release their national digest in the coming months.

The roll out of training to digitise the national education statistics digest continues in the Member States.