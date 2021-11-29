Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
UNWTO AND OECS collaborate on Tourism Development

UNWTO AND OECS collaborate on Tourism Development

OECS Media Release

Monday, November 29, 2021 — The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will work together to achieve shared objectives.

Tourism continues to be a major contributor to regional economic development within the OECS. The OECS and UNWTO, through its Americas Commission, have been in dialogue over the past year on mutually beneficial areas of cooperation, culminating in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organisations.

The objective of the Memorandum of Understanding is to enhance cooperation between UNWTO and OECS and to identify areas of mutual interest with a view to support the development of a more inclusive, sustainable & resilient tourism industry in the region.

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, in signing the MOU, reiterated the OECS’ partnership philosophy,

“The OECS recognizes the value of collaboration. We are pleased that UNWTO is willing to combine efforts and its expertise with ours towards encouraging the responsible pursuit and management of tourism as a development strategy.”

The UNWTO recognised the importance of deepening relations with other regional organisations and providing an opportunity for networking,

UNWTO is paying special attention to the recovery of the Caribbean region, focusing its priorities on strengthening SIDS’s capacities to take advantage of its numerous resources and restart tourism in a more sustainable way. Partnerships amongst the key players are crucial for the success of this endeavor and therefore the importance to align priorities and work together with the OECS, as we are already doing with other regional organizations.”

At a joint team meeting held to discuss the plan of action around the areas of cooperation, it was agreed that UNWTO and OECS will cooperate to implement projects to support training to measuring the impact of Tourism; strategies to support programme for tourism MSMEs; Market Intelligence related to niche tourism markets and the strengthening of the OECS Destination Management Organisations.

In finalizing the plan of action, OECS Member States will be further engaged on shared priorities and implementation timelines.

Tourism
Contact us
Maria Fowell Senior Technical Specialist,Tourism, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Maria Fowell Senior Technical Specialist,Tourism, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.