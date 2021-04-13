Unique ID Strategy for OECS Countries Prepared to Strengthen Cross-Border Movement of Persons and Goods

The joint initiative will help build foundations for digital identity systems and secure access to essential public services like education and health care across OECS Member States.

NRD Companies, a global IT and consulting group specializing in e-governance, has finished developing an action plan for implementing a unique ID system in four Member States of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS): the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The OECS unique ID System seeks to facilitate cross-border movement of people and goods and refine e-governance systems.

The new strategy outlines the necessary steps for the development of a single unique identifier issued to all citizens and residents of the OECS Member States. This will strengthen the civil registry processes and the issuance of national ID cards. The OECS unique ID System will also enhance citizens’ identification when traveling throughout the OECS Economic Union Area (EUA), which is important for granting indefinite stay entry at the official border and securing access to essential public services like education and health care throughout the economic union Member States.

CEO at NRD Companies Mindaugas Glodas said,

“Countries of OECS face a number of common challenges like high fiscal imbalances and debt ratios, while at the same time being exposed to external shocks. Public sector modernization is key to ensuring a free flow of persons and goods as part of a regionally integrated Economic Union, as well as improving overall efficiency and competitiveness in the region. We are happy to have had the opportunity to help OECS take the first steps towards implementing a unique ID system.”

The new system is expected to help build and strengthen foundational digital identity systems, introduce unique identifiers at birth at the national and regional levels, outline a single integration layer with (and between) functional and functional external systems, assure access control, as well as lower development and maintenance costs.

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS noted that

“The implementation of the unique ID in the OECS has become even more relevant and necessary in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic significantly impacted the OECS region due to existing vulnerabilities, limited economic diversification and lower levels of digitization.”

Dr. Jules further stated that the

“OECS unique ID has to be seen in the context of future developments as an enabler of public physical and electronic services within the region and beyond. The development of a reliable and fully functioning unique ID and digital ID could bring substantial economic benefits to the individual OECS Member States and region at large.”

The next steps in the project include agreement on conceptual design, deciding on governance structure, the designation of responsible organizations, drafting and endorsing required legislation, and selecting and implementing technical solutions.

The implementation of the OECS unique ID will be financed by the World Bank OECS Regional Health Project (ORHP) and the Regional Integration through Growth Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme financed by the European Union (EU) 11th EDF.

ABOUT NRD COMPANIES

NRD Companies is a global IT and consulting group of companies, specializing in governance and economic digital infrastructure development. Headquartered in Norway, the group unites companies operating in Fintech, GovTech and practice-based consulting areas in aiding countries to reach UN sustainable development goals. NRD companies have a successful track record of implementing projects, such as e-service delivery platforms, national post digitalization, tax administration platforms and other digital solutions, in all 5 continents.

About OECS

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is an International Inter-governmental Organisation dedicated to regional integration in the Eastern Caribbean and works across its programmatic areas and in all Member States to consolidate the single economic space for enhanced economic growth, social inclusion and environmental protection.