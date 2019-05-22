UNESCO Executive Board Member for the Caribbean pays courtesy visit to Director General of the OECS

UNESCO Executive Board Member for the Caribbean pays courtesy visit to Director General of the OECS

OECS Media Statement

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 — Executive Board Member for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Mr. Ausbert D’Auvergne paid a courtesy visit to OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules yesterday, 21st May 2019.

The meeting considered key avenues for cooperation between UNESCO and the OECS in the areas of education, the preservation of cultural heritage and water security.

Mr. d’Auvergne conveyed UNESCO’s strong commitment to furthering and strengthening cooperation, particularly in areas impacting the sustainable development of small island developing states.

Dr. Jules welcomed the opportunity to explore matters of mutual interest and assured Mr. d’Auvergne of the full support of the OECS Commission in the development of project ideas for consideration by UNESCO. Both parties agreed to maintain a close working relationship to continue to explore and advance the areas of cooperation identified.

A virtual working group comprising senior OECS staff in Environmental Sustainability, Education Management and Development, Social Development, Project Management, and Communications was established to facilitate future engagement.

 

OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

