UNESCO Executive Board Member for the Caribbean pays courtesy visit to Director General of the OECS

Executive Board Member for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Mr. Ausbert D’Auvergne paid a courtesy visit to OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules yesterday, 21st May 2019.

The meeting considered key avenues for cooperation between UNESCO and the OECS in the areas of education, the preservation of cultural heritage and water security.

Mr. d’Auvergne conveyed UNESCO’s strong commitment to furthering and strengthening cooperation, particularly in areas impacting the sustainable development of small island developing states.

Dr. Jules welcomed the opportunity to explore matters of mutual interest and assured Mr. d’Auvergne of the full support of the OECS Commission in the development of project ideas for consideration by UNESCO. Both parties agreed to maintain a close working relationship to continue to explore and advance the areas of cooperation identified.

A virtual working group comprising senior OECS staff in Environmental Sustainability, Education Management and Development, Social Development, Project Management, and Communications was established to facilitate future engagement.