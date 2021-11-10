Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Twenty Startups from the OECS region to participate in Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative!

Twenty Startups from the OECS region to participate in Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative!

Media Release

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 — Startup entrepreneurs from the OECS region will be participating in the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative’s Greenpreneurs Incubator Programme over the next 12 weeks.  This business support programme is aimed at creating green jobs through environmentally and socially driven enterprises and entrepreneurs.

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules, in his remarks at the orientation session for the first cohort of the Greenpreneurs Incubator Programme challenged the participants to become leaders in the global climate battle.

"As green entrepreneurs, you will certainly become special soldiers, equipped with the skills and training to impact change in your respective communities. I am truly pleased that you are committing your innovation and “sweat equity”, to find solutions for some of the challenges facing the OECS region. You have a major role to play in shifting the behavior of our society towards a more sustainable future."

The Global Green Growth Institute Director General Dr. Frank Rijsberman welcomed the participants and highlighted the continued support of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) for green businesses.  

"Innovation and green employment comes from small and medium enterprises that people like you, set up.  We believe that we can accelerate growth and development of such companies through technical advice and indeed through some mentoring and through some financial support."

During the 12-week course of the Greenpreneurs Incubator Programme, the selected participants will benefit from mentorship, and virtual training from experts across the region to develop their entrepreneurial skills and build their capacity to develop green business models. The participants will also have the opportunity to participate in a pitch competition for USD $10,000 grants to support their business development plans. 

 The programme is being implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in collaboration with the OECS Commission with funding from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). The programme is also partnering with national business support organisations across the region with the goal of strengthening the regional ecosystem for green entrepreneurship. 

 The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative will also feature an Accelerator Programme that will be launched in the coming months to target high-potential green enterprises in the growth stage. This programme will offer interest-free loans in amounts up to USD$50,000, as well as provide participants with structured links to investors.

Both programmes will prioritize women entrepreneurs and green job creation for women and youth, and entrepreneurs in both programmes will have the opportunity to be selected to participate in an exchange visit to Qatar to meet and dialogue with Qatari entrepreneurs in the green sector in 2023. Additionally, the programmes will further support in building the capacity of local institutions supporting green entrepreneurship at the national level. This will lay the groundwork for the establishment of a permanent regional innovation center to support entrepreneurship in the region in collaboration with governments and regional organizations. 

2021 Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Programme Participants

Team Lead 

Country

Business Name

Nathaniel Williams

Antigua & Barbuda

West Indies Botanicals

Ruth Spencer

Antigua & Barbuda

Waste Utilization

Jennifer Maynard

Antigua & Barbuda

Jay May Acetoria Sprouts Microgeens Greens and Things (JaMASMAT)

Lien Philogene- Norville

Dominica

NAVYA Jewellery & Décor

Athalie George

Dominica

Twin Islet Production

Nadja Thomas

Dominica

Frying Pan Productions

Efua Akoma

Grenada

Think & Play Ag Tech Centre

Bevon Charles

Grenada

Akata Farms

Chrysler Parrocha-Benjamin

Grenada

ReCreate

Bobbie Garbutt

Grenada

The Organic Grenada Collective

Jordann Norbert

Saint Lucia

Norbert's Educational Resource Development (N.E.R.D) Enterprises

Snaliah Mahal

Saint Lucia

7Ks

Hannah Forde

Saint Lucia

Da Bomb! Naturals

Anja Fernand

Saint Lucia

Food Harmony Incorporated

Dawna Hyacinth

Saint Lucia

Eco Creationz

Jasmine Duncan

Saint Lucia

GEION Group

Cadell Monrose-Forde

Saint Lucia

Fresh Market

Jermine Mike

St. Kitts & Nevis

Mother Becky Bush Tea

Risha Alleyne

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Earth Gold

David Collins

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Palmtre Charcoal

To learn more about this initiative, please visit Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs programmes (oecs.org), follow GGGI Caribbean on Twitter and Facebook, or fill out the form here to join our mailing list.

Contact us
Kwesi Roberts Technical Specialist –Entrepreneurship Development, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Kwesi Roberts Technical Specialist –Entrepreneurship Development, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.