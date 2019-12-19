Trade Policy Scholarships: Applications Open to OECS Nationals for Fully Funded Masters Studies

The scholarship programme is fully funded for students from the six (6) independent OECS Member States via the EU-ACP TradeCom funded “Consolidating the OECS Economic Union through Sustainable Trade Capacity Building Project.”

Applications are now open for the OECS-Masters in International Trade Policy (OECS-MITP) Scholarship Programme 2020.

The OECS Masters of Science (MSc) in International Trade Policy will be completed at the Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy and Services (SRC) of the Faculty of Social Sciences of Cave Hill Campus, The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Barbados.

Nationality Requirements:

In order to be considered eligible, applicants must be nationals, citizens or holders of a passport from the OECS Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Scholarship:

The scholarship is awarded for the duration of the study programme and will cover the following:

Complete cost of tuition, inclusive of a study tour

Two return tickets to and from country of study

Living and housing allowance

Academic requirements:

At least a Lower Second Class Honours degree or equivalent in fields such as Economics, International Relations, Political Science, International Business, Management, Statistical Analysis, Law, Agriculture Development or related fields.

Candidates with Pass degrees in the aforementioned fields, who have other relevant qualifications and at least five (5) years’ experience in relevant fields of work (e.g. Trade Policy, Law, Economics, Foreign Policy, Agricultural Development Policy, Business and Investment Facilitation, Export Development, Standards and Quality Infrastructure, Port and Maritime Operations, Statistics, Customs and Trade Facilitation, etc.) will be considered for entry on a case by case basis.

Application deadline:

Scanned copies of completed application form, along with all necessary supporting documents should be submitted by the 15 January, 2020.

For details on the application process, click here.

Disclaimer: The student is responsible for completing the application form and submit the form according to the steps described by the aforementioned deadline. The OECS Commission and the University of the West Indies cannot be held responsible for late and/or incomplete applications.