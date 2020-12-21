Three Banks Shine at Second Annual ECCU Bank of the Year Awards

Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis – The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has recognised three commercial banks operating within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) for demonstrating outstanding banking service and social responsibility.

The second Annual ECCU Bank of the Year Awards were held virtually on 17 December with live streaming on the ECCB Facebook page and YouTube channel. Of the 12 banks that participated, three banks were presented with awards for their commitment and service excellence to the people they serve through their business practices and policies in four categories:

ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Customer Service: The CIBC/First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Ltd (Antigua and Barbuda); ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Financial Education and Empowerment: The Bank of Saint Lucia Limited; ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Pandemic and Banking: The National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd; and ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Technological Innovation: The Bank of Saint Lucia.

In his remarks at the awards ceremony, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine said,

‘We could have easily said let us cancel the Awards until 2021, but we didn’t and I am pleased that we are able to have these awards notwithstanding the constraints posed by COVID."

The 2020 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards can be viewed on the ECCB Connects YouTube channel.

About the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank:

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. The ECCB is the Monetary Authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.