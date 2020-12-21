Browse categories
Three Banks Shine at Second Annual ECCU Bank of the Year Awards

Media Release Courtesy the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

Monday, December 21, 2020 — Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis – The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has recognised three commercial banks operating within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) for demonstrating outstanding banking service and social responsibility. 

The second Annual ECCU Bank of the Year Awards were held virtually on 17 December with live streaming on the ECCB Facebook page and YouTube channel. Of the 12 banks that participated, three banks were presented with awards for their commitment and service excellence to the people they serve through their business practices and policies in four categories:

  1. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Customer Service: The CIBC/First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Ltd (Antigua and Barbuda);
  2. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Financial Education and Empowerment: The Bank of Saint Lucia Limited;
  3. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Pandemic and Banking: The National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd; and
  4. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Technological Innovation: The Bank of Saint Lucia.

In his remarks at the awards ceremony, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine said,

‘We could have easily said let us cancel the Awards until 2021, but we didn’t and I am pleased that we are able to have these awards notwithstanding the constraints posed by COVID."

The 2020 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards can be viewed on the ECCB Connects YouTube channel.

 

About the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank:

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. The ECCB is the Monetary Authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

ECCB Economic Development
Contact us
Elizabeth Wayland Senior Corporate Relations Officer, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
Ingrid O’Loughlin Senior Director, Corporate Relations Department, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

