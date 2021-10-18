There is “Something to Celebrate” at the United States Sailboat Show

The BVI Tourist Board & Film Commission (BVITB) will participate as an exhibitor at the United States Sailboat Show which will be held in Annapolis, Maryland beginning Thursday 14 th October. The United States Sailboat Show is one of the most anticipated events in the yachting industry.

This display of superyachts is an energizing gathering place for business partners from all sectors of the marine industry. Presenters are excited to present their products and services to the world, while attendees look forward to enjoying the many displays, presentations, and offerings over the four-day event.

The BVI Tourist Board will partner with Island Times Water Taxi taking advantage of this avenue to promote the destination. The return of the show and The BVI Tourist Board’s participation are both “Something to Celebrate”.

Director of Tourism, Clive McCoy commented,

“We recognize the importance of the United States Sailboat Show and the marine industry at large. Our participation along with our industry partners in this major event is symbolic of our commitment to strengthening the sailing industry of the Territory.”

Adding more reasons to celebrate, the BVI will be a leading attraction for guests at the show, who will be automatically entered to win a 6 night and 7-day charter in the BVI, aboard the award-winning Moorings 4500 Sailing Catamaran. Guests are eligible when purchasing a ticket on-line. The offer is ideal for eight (8) guests and is valued at $10,000.

Guests are invited to visit the BVI Tourist Board at booths 70 and 71.

About the British Virgin Islands

Known as a treasured destination rich in undiscovered experiences, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is an alluring archipelago comprising 60 islands and cays located in the north-eastern region of the Caribbean Sea. With plentiful private villas and luxury boutique resorts, there is no shortage of accommodations from which to choose, whether for leisure or MICE (meetings, events and incentives) travel. The BVI has long been hailed as the sailing capital of the world for its line-of-sight sailing, myriad boat charter options (bareboat, crewed, powered, traditional hoisted sail) and an array of experiences catering specially to yachties. The BVI is continually recognized with accolades including “Top Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas” in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2020, placing #2 on The New York Times' coveted "52 places to Go in 2020' list and ranking "#1 Best Place to Visit in the Caribbean" by U.S. News & World Report in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The BVI’s Rosewood Little Dix Bay was named the #1 resort in the Caribbean in the 2021 Conde Nast Travellers Readers’ Choice Awards. For more information on how to experience BVILOVE, visit the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission website at www.bvitourism.com or contact 1-800-835-8530.