The WHO and IMF addressed OECS Fifth Assembly

Monday, July 12, 2021 — The OECS Assembly convened for its fifth Sitting on June 16, 2021. The OECS Assembly is a deliberative forum that brings together members of the parliaments and legislatures of its Member States, both government and opposition, to discuss issues topical to the OECS region.

The virtual Sitting saw participation from nine of the eleven OECS Member States.

The Sitting included addresses by two distinguished guest speakers: Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Dr. Nigel Chalk, Acting Director of the Western Hemisphere Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A video contribution by Prime Minister of Grenada Dr. The Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell, which focused on advancing regional integration, was also on the agenda for the Assembly.

As the Sitting coincided with the 40th anniversary of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, the members of the Assembly reflected on the achievements of the OECS thus far, the benefits of regional cooperation and the regional integration initiatives still to be realised.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

