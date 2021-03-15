Browse categories
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Launches 40th Anniversary

Media Release

Monday, March 15, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission hosted the official launch of the 40th Anniversary of the OECS, presenting planned activities to commemorate the June 18th 2021 milestone. 

The activities include a virtual Thanksgiving Service; a series of public sector consultations and business focused webinars; the launch of an OECS teachers resource booklet on regional integration; the launch of an OECS Youth Assembly; a development partners symposium; and the premiere of a special bi-lingual production on regional integration captioned “OECS for me” dramatized by the Che Campeche theatrical group.      

Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Chairman of the OECS Authority delivered remarks at the launch, highlighting resilience and transformation during the region’s journey:

“This 40th year is a historical marker on a road of increasing convergence, greater anticipation and unyielding possibility.  Notwithstanding the bad weather through which we have journeyed, there have been bursts of sunshine.  Notwithstanding the pain we have endured, we have also enjoyed the blessings of rain and we have reached this milestone for one simple reason - we have always focused on the things that unite us rather than the things that divide us.”

Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules, in his remarks, noted the need to celebrate past success but also look to the future:

“Our celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States will involve not just looking back at the road already travelled but importantly also looking forward to the road ahead.  In doing this we will be acknowledging the incalculable contributions of many who walked before us and the significant accomplishments on this journey to regional integration laid out in the road map of the Revised Treaty of Basseterre.”

The OECS was established on 18th June 1981 as an international, inter-governmental organisation dedicated to regional integration in the Eastern Caribbean. Seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate and promote unity and solidarity among the Members, known as the Treaty of Basseterre, named after the city in St. Kitts and Nevis where the agreement was signed.

More information on OECS and the upcoming activities is available on the OECS website www.oecs.org  and OECS social media. 

Contact us
Loverly Anthony Senior Marketing Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

