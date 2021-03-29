The OECS Sustainable Development Movement presents the Think Tank on April 29

Monday, March 29, 2021 — The inaugural OECS Think Tank, etched in the theme: “Forged in Crisis – The Stories of Innovators and their Journey to the Top” is positioned to bring together over 2,000 entrepreneurs for an immersive networking experience on April 29, 2021 from 10am - 1:30pm AST.

Within the context of the post-pandemic world, the need to push development initiatives into overdrive is apparent. Innovation is fuel that allows Large Ocean Economies, like those of the Caribbean region, to stand out. The OECS aspires to fast-track the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union through disruptions, solid innovations and agility thereby fostering exponential growth and inclusion for all.

The Think Tank space will connect growth-stage and highly successful entrepreneurs of like interests and inclinations in an environment conducive to networking, growth, shared visioning, and the potential to mushroom into partnerships.

These highly successful entrepreneurs will share inspirational personal success stories that have been curated on their respective journeys through Keynote Presentations; High-Impact Fire Side Chats; Side-Bars and Entertainment.

Click the image below to register and secure your space at this FREE virtual event!

Partner with us!

The 2nd staging of Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2021 will be delivered via a consortium of 7 mega events, over 8 days, spanning several months, with an impressive line-up of Speakers, Resultants and Movers.

Several partnership options are still available for the SDM 2021 and its related events!

Interested parties are invited to contact Ms. Nadege Jn Baptiste at sdm@oecs.int or +1758-455-6370/6354 for more information.

Official Partners who have already joined the Sustainable Development Movement include: The World Bank; the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project; the Global Environment Facility; the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; 17th/21st Century Cures; and Massy Stores.

About the Sustainable Development Movement:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States conceptualised and hosted the inaugural OECS Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit in September 2020 under the theme: Create. Innovate. Deliver. Sustain. The Summit, the first and largest event of its type in the region, created a space where leaders from around the world converged to have dialogue about and agitate action towards innovative sustainable development and growth.

SDM2020 created new channels of cooperation and laid the foundation for strong multi-stakeholder partnerships involving Governments, private sector, development partners, community and civic organisations in a more inclusive and cohesive manner than ever before. All sectors recognised that our survival as a Caribbean civilization depended on our capacity and determination to work together.

The 2021 iteration of the SDM Summit is positioned to fast-track the fruition of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union through disruptions, solid innovations and agility thereby fostering exponential growth and inclusion for all. The main motivations of the SDM2021 is nestled in the agile manifesto which precludes:

Meaningful partnerships over processes and tools

Action and impact over comprehensive documentation

Collaboration over contract negotiation

Responding change over sticking to the plan

For more information visit https://oecssdm.com/.