The OECS Recognises International Day for Biological Diversity 2022

The recognition of International Day for Biological Diversity, ever since it was sanctioned in 1993 by the United Nations for the promotion of biodiversity issues, has helped to create a greater appreciation globally for biodiversity, and brings to the fore the importance of its conservation.

In recognition of International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, 2022, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States planned a visit to Maria Island in Saint Lucia, a biodiversity hotspot, in collaboration with the Department of Forestry in Saint Lucia and the Saint Lucia National Trust. Representatives on island from Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and Fauna and Flora International were present also. A brief video documentary of the experience was created, which can be viewed here.

"The theme for International Biodiversity Day this year - Building a shared future for all life - reminds us that our future as a regional community depends on our ability to come together and support each other on shared aspirations, common positions and joint actions, toward a healthy and productive environment, for the well-being and sustainable development of the Eastern Caribbean, [fully cognizant that we may go fast alone but always go further together]. " - Chamberlain Emmanuel, Head, Environmental Sustainability Divion, OECS -

The activity was sponsored by the BioSPACE project, which is funded by the European Union and seeks to conserve coastal and marine biodiversity in OECS Member States. This Support Programme was developed to contribute to the sustainable development of ACP Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and coastal countries, while at the same time supporting efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The programme aims to contribute to the implementation of the SAMOA Pathway by supporting and improving the management and sustainable use of coastal and marine resources. Happy International Biodiversity Day!