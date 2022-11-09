The OECS Partners with Thoughtful Digital Agency to develop a Platform Supporting MSMEs in the Region

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has partnered with Thoughtful Digital Agency to develop a digital platform dubbed “The OBC Virtual Secretariat”. The project is designed to support business interactions between MSMEs in member states of the OECS, government entities, and other key stakeholders.

The development of the OBC Virtual Secretariat is a part of a wider mission to create the RIGHT business environment in the Region. The OECS, through its Competitive Business Unit (CBU) with support from the European Union (EU) launched the Project for the Revitalisation and Sustainability of the OECS Business Council on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

“We are of the view that by fostering a structured dialogue among all stakeholders, including the private sector, from formulation to implementation to boost sustainable investments and economic stability.”

- Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Barbados, the OECS, and CARICOM/CARIFORUM, Luis Maia

Thoughtful Digital Agency is an Anguillian-based Tech & Digital Marketing firm, with a record of success in supporting Key Regional and International Organizations in developing people-focused Technology Solutions.

CEO Tahirah Banks-Webster shared her thoughts on their work with the OBC Virtual Secretariat and the value of technology to the economic development of Caribbean Communities.

“This project is rolling out at an opportune time. In recent years we have felt the impact of COVID-19 and Natural Disasters on our Caribbean Communities; Environmentally, Socially, and Economically. Building a resilient private sector puts our region and our people in a position to pivot and recover quickly, regardless of what variables life throws our way. The OBC Virtual Secretariat Platform and the technology that powers it will be a valuable resource in supporting the growth of Caribbean MSMSEs and enriching the lives of the people in our Caribbean Communities.”

The OBC and Thoughtful have prioritized an informed approach to development, encouraging Entrepreneurs, Business Owners, Managers, and leadership in MSMEs to share their perspectives and experiences on doing business in the Caribbean.

Kareem Guiste, Head of the OECS Commission’s Competitive Business shared his thoughts on the need for collaboration in the OECS.

“At the regional level, the need for private sector participation in the processes for policy, regulatory and legislative formulation and implementation is imperative, and the goal is to improve private sector representation and participation in relevant discussions of the organs of the OECS.”

The OBC Virtual Secretariat will facilitate business support and communication between stakeholders across the Region.

The project empowers every registered stakeholder with a profile and platform to connect, share, advocate and engage the interests of their businesses.

Commenting on the long-term potential of the initiative, President of the OECS Business Council (OBC), Gordon Charles, noted that with these new developments the OBC will be in a better position to advocate for collective interests and policies at both the policy level as well as during negotiations.

“The OECS private sector has lacked a unified voice to represent its collective issues, concerns, priorities and development goals. We need a strong, unified private sector presence in the development and implementation of policies that impact them.”

Participate in the development of the OBC Virtual Secretariat when you share your perspectives.

Follow the link below and complete a few short questions for a chance to secure a $150 Amazon Gift Card.

bit.ly/3DWR3k8