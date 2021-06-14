The OECS Give Thanks for 40 Years of Regional Integration

The OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, in his remarks cited and reflected on scripture from Ecclesiastics 4:9-12.

“Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labour: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone? Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.

Yes, we have been beaten but never broken. Because “though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken. The OECS is a cord, not of three strands, but of 11, soon to be 12 strands. We are a cord of many textures: black, white and brown; English, French and Kweyol; Windwards and Leewards, and that is the texture of our tenacity!”