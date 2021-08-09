The OECS Director General Extends Condolences on the Passing of Former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Lester Bird

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends sincere condolences to the people of Antigua and Barbuda, and to the family of Sir Lester Bird, who departed this life on August 9, 2021.

Sir Lester Bird, a national hero of Antigua and Barbuda, served as Prime Minister from 1994-2004. He also served as the first Chairman of the OECS in 1982 and served as Chairman for a second time in 1989.

To mark this solemn occasion, the OECS Commission’s flag will be flown at half-mast.