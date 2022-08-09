Browse categories
The OECS Commission extends Condolences to Cuba in Aftermath of Fire in Matanzas

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 — The OECS Commission extends sincere condolences to the Government and People of the Republic of Cuba, in the wake of the unfortunate incident involving an enormous fire at an oil storage facility in the province of Matanzas, on Friday, August 5, 2022.

The Commission refers in particular to the casualties and loss of life, and the severe damage caused by the fire, and sympathizes with those who have suffered loss, injury or are traumatized by this tragic event.

The Commission expresses profound sorrow on the sad occurrence, and extends deepest condolences on the tragic loss of life in particular, and wishes a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured.  At this difficult time, the Commission assures the Government and people of Cuba of its solidarity and prayerful consideration.

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

