The OECS Commission extends Condolences to Cuba in Aftermath of Fire in Matanzas

The OECS Commission extends sincere condolences to the Government and People of the Republic of Cuba, in the wake of the unfortunate incident involving an enormous fire at an oil storage facility in the province of Matanzas, on Friday, August 5, 2022.

The Commission refers in particular to the casualties and loss of life, and the severe damage caused by the fire, and sympathizes with those who have suffered loss, injury or are traumatized by this tragic event.

The Commission expresses profound sorrow on the sad occurrence, and extends deepest condolences on the tragic loss of life in particular, and wishes a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured. At this difficult time, the Commission assures the Government and people of Cuba of its solidarity and prayerful consideration.