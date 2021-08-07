The OECS Commission Condemns Violence Perpetuated on Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves

The Commission of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States, at its recently concluded 3rd Special Meeting held on 6th August 2021, wishes to add its voice to the condemnation of violence perpetuated on the person of Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, outside of Parliament in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on Thursday 5th August 2021.

The Commission urges all parties including and especially opposition elements in the OECS to maintain a posture of respect to differing perspectives, and to exercise the right to dissent peacefully and responsibly.

Commissioners extended their best wishes to Prime Minister Gonsalves for a speedy recovery and looks forward to his continued leadership and erudite contribution to the regional integration effort.