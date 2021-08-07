Browse categories
The OECS Commission Condemns Violence Perpetuated on Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves

The OECS Commission Condemns Violence Perpetuated on Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves

Media Release

Saturday, August 7, 2021 — The Commission of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States, at its recently concluded 3rd Special Meeting held on 6th August 2021, wishes to add its voice to the condemnation of violence perpetuated on the person of Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, outside of Parliament in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on Thursday 5th August 2021.

The Commission urges all parties including and especially opposition elements in the OECS to maintain a posture of respect to differing perspectives, and to exercise the right to dissent peacefully and responsibly.

Commissioners extended their best wishes to Prime Minister Gonsalves for a speedy recovery and looks forward to his continued leadership and erudite contribution to the regional integration effort.

Loverly Anthony Head of Communications (Ag.), Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

