Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
The OECS – A Leader in Marine Spatial Planning

The OECS – A Leader in Marine Spatial Planning

Media Release

Friday, June 18, 2021 — The OECS has been hailed as a model in Marine Spatial Planning among Small Island Developing States.

OECS States came in for high praise and commendation during a virtual seminar on Sharing of Experiences in Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) to mark World Oceans Day on June 8. The marine spatial planning experiences of Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Seychelles and the OECS, were shared during the virtual forum.

The OECS is the most advanced in MSP in the Caribbean region. Under the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP), Marine Spatial Plans have been developed for Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. A Regional Marine Spatial Planning Framework is also being developed to facilitate cooperation in transboundary issues among OECS Member States.

Commending the strides made by OECS Member States under the CROP project, Director of Coastal Zone Management in Barbados, Dr. Leo Brewster, remarked:

“What you guys have done is phenomenal, in the sense that you’ve been able to light a path for others to follow. Barbados will try to use some of the same principles that have been pursued through the CROP to assist us in the way forward. We will be looking at the structured approach that the OECS has used under CROP as a guide, to help us move forward with our MSP process. We are now looking at the ‘Big Blue’ in a totally different light.”

Dr. Brewster indicated that in mid-2020, Barbados initiated its Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) process under the purview of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs with the Coastal Zone Management Unit as the lead agency. Barbados’ total land area is 432 square kilometers, while its Exclusive Economic Zone is approximately 400 times larger than its landmass. 70,000 square kilometers is set aside for offshore oil and gas exploration. The island has an Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan, which guides coastal planning from a land-based perspective.

Speaking on Trinidad and Tobago’s marine spatial planning experience, Sarah Mahadeo, one of the Consultants who led a UNESCO initiative for MSP and the Blue Economy said that at present, the twin-island republic does not have an MSP process. However, in 2017, they benefited from a Joint Roadmap to accelerate MSP processes worldwide. That project was undertaken by the European Commission under its MSPglobal initiative, in collaboration with UNESCO.

The main aims of the MSPglobal project in Trinidad and Tobago were to raise awareness about Marine Spatial Planning and to determine among key stakeholder groups the opportunities and challenges for marine spatial planning and the blue economy. Trinidad and Tobago’s Exclusive Economic Zone is approximately 77, 502 square kilometers and its economy has always been ocean-based. For decades, oil and gas have been the mainstay of the economy and that is expected to continue into the foreseeable future. Offshore renewable energy is the next frontier. Other areas targeted for growth and expansion include marine services, shipping and ports, fisheries and aquaculture, and tourism.

Project Manager of the CROP, Susanna Scott, said the Coastal and Marine Spatial Plans (CMSP) developed for the five OECS Member States include an implementation plan or roadmap designed specifically for each participating Member State. This includes recommendations for policy and institutional strengthening to support the implementation of the CMSPs and to facilitate capacity building. She also indicated that the CMSPs developed for the five Member States are “foundational documents” that future initiatives can build on. She emphasized that Marine Spatial Planning is a long term, iterative process and as such, it is expected that through other initiatives post CROP, Member States will continue the process, inputting data and information as circumstances change to build on the foundation set under the project.

Ocean Governance and Fisheries
Contact us
Susanna DeBeauville-Scott Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Vincent Lewis Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Susanna DeBeauville-Scott Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Vincent Lewis Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.