The New Normal: Alternative Investments, Shaping Opportunities and New Outcomes in the Caribbean

The Caribbean Alternative Investment Association (CARAIA) will host its third Virtual Road Show on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM (EST) as the Association seeks to introduce the investment communities in Barbados and OECS to CARAIA and its objectives.

Among these objectives is the expansion of private capital networks, throughout the countries of the Caribbean, as CARAIA seeks to solidify the region as an important investment destination, and to expand the expertise and encourage best practices among the players of the investment community.

Register to join the discussion: https://caraia.org/register/virtual-roadshow

About the Caribbean Alternative Investment Association - CARAIA:

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), through its Jamaica Venture Capital Programme (JVCAPITAL), established the Caribbean Alternative Investment Association (CARAIA), in November 2019, as a company limited by guarantee.

Its 16 founding members include the DBJ and major corporate and institutional players in Jamaica’s private capital markets. CARAIA now has 20 members, with representation from Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.