Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Business CARICOM Climate Change Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
The Nevis Tourism Authority Has a New CEO

The Nevis Tourism Authority Has a New CEO

Article Courtesy Caribbean Journal

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States extends heartiest congratulations to the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nevis Tourism Authority, Jadine Yarde.

The Nevis Tourism Authority has appointed a new CEO, the island’s top tourism agency announced. The Authority’s Board of Directors tapped Jadine Yarde for the role, which took effect on February 1, 2020. 

Yarde, a native of the United States with Barbadian and Grenadian citizenship, has worked with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc and with Limitless Concierge Service; the latter has operations in Barbados and Grenada.

"This has allowed her to immerse in the Caribbean lifestyle while understanding the traditional tourist and their needs and wants," the Nevis Tourism Authority said in a statement.

"Yarde brings to the table a creative vision for the future of Nevis’ tourism industry, an analytic tourism outlook, a strong digital marketing mindset and clear understanding of how important a business’ digital footprint is," the NTA said in a statement. 


Yarde succeeds longtime CEO Greg Philip in the role.

 

 

Tourism
Contact us
Maria Fowell Tourism Specialist, Economic Development Policy Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, OECS
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Maria Fowell Tourism Specialist, Economic Development Policy Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, OECS
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software