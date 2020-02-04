The Nevis Tourism Authority Has a New CEO

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States extends heartiest congratulations to the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nevis Tourism Authority, Jadine Yarde.

The Nevis Tourism Authority has appointed a new CEO, the island’s top tourism agency announced. The Authority’s Board of Directors tapped Jadine Yarde for the role, which took effect on February 1, 2020.

Yarde, a native of the United States with Barbadian and Grenadian citizenship, has worked with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc and with Limitless Concierge Service; the latter has operations in Barbados and Grenada.

"This has allowed her to immerse in the Caribbean lifestyle while understanding the traditional tourist and their needs and wants," the Nevis Tourism Authority said in a statement.

"Yarde brings to the table a creative vision for the future of Nevis’ tourism industry, an analytic tourism outlook, a strong digital marketing mindset and clear understanding of how important a business’ digital footprint is," the NTA said in a statement.



Yarde succeeds longtime CEO Greg Philip in the role.



