The Government of Anguilla Wishes The Honourable Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, a Speedy Recovery

The Government and the people of Anguilla wish a speedy recovery to the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Honourable Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. Video footage and images of the assault he suffered on Thursday, 5 th August 2021 sent shockwaves across the Caribbean and proved to be a glaring reminder of the changing times in which we live.

For the most part, as a people, Caribbean nationals have enjoyed the full liberties of peaceful protest. We are never ones to resort to violence as a primary response and constantly preach that it is not the answer. Our actions whether in Government or as citizens are magnified in today’s hyperconnected world and active social platforms. Often times the influence of our individual choices reach further and faster than we can make time to dissect the details or an appropriate response.

As Caribbean nations we are interrelated, interconnected and mutually vulnerable to what grows when the roots of violence are allowed to spread. We cannot afford for such to happen, if not for ourselves for the generations looking on.

We join our fellow Caribbean nations and pray for peace in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and encourage our brothers and sisters there to seek a peaceful discourse and nonviolent demonstration to address their differences.