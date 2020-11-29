Browse categories
The Future of Work in the OECS Region

The Future of Work in the OECS Region

Webinar Alert!

Sunday, November 29, 2020 — The University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus presents the second instalment of its Public Advocacy Series on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 6:30 pm (AST).

Director of Academic Affairs at the UWI Five Islands Campus (FIC), Dr. Curtis Charles, believes that as the Fourth Industrial Revolution unfolds, the future of work needs to be reimagined to advance the economies of the Eastern Caribbean.

“By leveraging the Triple Helix Model, the Five Islands Campus is positioned to collaborate with industry and government agencies to build human capital in the OECS region in areas such as supply chain management and logistics, artificial intelligence, data science, computer science, economics, information technology, accounting, marketing, human resources, nursing, and education specialization in mathematics, language and literacy, curriculum studies.”

According to Dr. Charles FIC digital learners are facing a global workforce where only 33% of the world’s demand for employees with technology skills are being met, and the percentage of jobs requiring technology skills will increase to 77% in less than a decade. Additionally, he believes that the region should consider that 65% of students currently enrolled in elementary school will perform jobs that have not been invented yet.

A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and also a technology entrepreneur with Microsoft and IBM, Dr. Charles sees the possibilities that a reimagined entrepreneurial workforce could transform the Eastern Caribbean into the Silicon Islands of the Caribbean.

The UWI Five Islands Public Advocacy Series is a monthly initiative that began in October.  The purpose is to align the conversations with the UWI’s focus on building a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation across the region. Innovation is a key driver of economic growth and the UWI has adopted a leadership role in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship across the region.

 

REGISTER NOW!

Title: The Future of Work in the OECS Region

Date: Monday, November 30, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 P.M (AST)

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

 

Education
