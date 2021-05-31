The Consequences of the Eruption of La Soufriere Volcano in Saint Vincent: A Conversation with H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)
Webinar Alert!
Monday, May 31, 2021 — The Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies (CLACS) in the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University is pleased to present a conversation with the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) about the implications of the recent volcano in Saint Vincent for the region. The conversation will also include CLACS Center Director Patsy Lewis.
DATE: Wednesday June 9, 2021
TIME: 12 P.M. - 1 P.M. (PST)