Browse categories
ECCB ECSC ECTEL OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action
The Caribbean's Only Youth-Owned Mushroom Farm Provides A Model For Business Success In Agriculture

The Caribbean's Only Youth-Owned Mushroom Farm Provides A Model For Business Success In Agriculture

Article by Forbes Contributor Daphne Ewing-Chow

Friday, June 28, 2019 — Peter Dillon is a man on a mission. From his headquarters at Marquis River Farm in St. Lucia, or Plant Grow Eat as it is also known, he is empowering young people to become successful agri-preneurs, by supplying the country with fresh, organic produce while working to bring down St. Lucia’s hefty food import bill of $360 million.

The business model at Plant Grow Eat is a take on the worker cooperative model, but is more didactic in its early stages. Dillon, whose PhD studies were focused on the implementation of similar projects, provides the land and initial capital injection and trains the youth running it on how to build and make it profitable.

Read the full article here.

Contact us
Daphne Ewing-Chow Contributor, Forbes
Peter Dillon Agriculturalist, Plant Grow Eat
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Daphne Ewing-Chow Contributor, Forbes
Peter Dillon Agriculturalist, Plant Grow Eat
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software