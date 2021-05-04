Browse categories
The Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo will Generate Buzz to Excite, Inform and Help Welcome Visitors Back to the Region

Make Industry Connections From the Comfort of Home or Office!

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 — As Caribbean destinations continue to reopen their borders for tourism activity, Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC), an organisation with a private group that digitally connects over 8000 travel professionals primarily throughout North America, is gearing up to host The Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo on June 17, 2021. 

TASC has partnered with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission to host the Virtual Travel Expo, which will underscore the urgent need for a regional focus to facilitate economic growth and innovation.

The event will showcase a range of tourism partners including: destinations, resorts, attractions, airlines and cruise lines. 

With a strong focus on tourism and culture, the Expo will be part of the OECS 2021 Sustainable Development Movement Agenda. Held under the theme, “From Survival to Sustainability – Charting the Future Course of Caribbean Tourism,” the 1-day travel conference will be packed with inspiring workshops, professional training opportunities, discussion groups, networking and social events. This one-of-a-kind event will attract the trade, consumers and media from North America and beyond. There will be an Exhibit Hall, Networking Lounge, and an Auditorium that will showcase a packed schedule of live events and a cultural immersion, featuring a range of top Caribbean travel brands.

The agenda will feature sessions for the trade from 8am – 5pm EST; and sessions geared to consumers will run from 5pm – 8pm. A priceless opportunity for stakeholders, travel advisors and consumers to connect virtually, for an uplifting experience of skill sharing, networking and community building. 

As travel enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to travel again, the Virtual Caribbean Travel Expo will highlight cruise, accommodations, wellness, romance, family, adventure, history and culture.

“We are extremely excited about our inaugural showcase and our partnership with the OECS.  Together, we are focused on rebuilding a more resilient tourism industry in the Caribbean.  With so many live events pivoting to a digital format, we have crafted an effective digital experience that will allow stakeholders to sell more, while providing opportunities for consumer education and promotional opportunities. Through this collaboration, TASC and the OECS will do our part to help industry players at all levels capitalize on the rebound in Caribbean travel, that has already begun,” said Kelly Fontenelle, TASC Founder.

For its part the OECS Commission is happy to support TASC in this venture,

“The OECS recognises the importance of getting the word out on the reopening of Tourism in our region. We have, from early days in this pandemic, worked towards common Covid-19 protocols and guidelines to safely reopen the tourism sector. TASC has a huge North American travel trade network who are eager to get back to selling the Caribbean, and the OECS is pleased to partner and support TASC on this Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo that will showcase the uniqueness of our region, during Caribbean Heritage Month, and how visitors can experience our environment and culture safely,” said Dr. Didacus Jules, OECS Director General.

Among the other TASC activities planned throughout the month of June as part of the Caribbean Heritage Month Celebrations are: the Destination Spotlight, Caribbean DJ Showcase and Caribbean Chefs Week. 

TASC will continue to leverage a number of initiatives using digital technology to keep travel professionals engaged, informed and inspired about entry requirements, border and property reopening and other developments throughout the Caribbean. 

