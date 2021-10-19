Technology, Justice and Society the Subject of New Caribbean Series for Judges and Lawyers

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 — "Evolving Judicial and Legal Practices for the Digital Age" will be the subject of a two-day online event being hosted by the Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions - APEX, and the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN), from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (AST) on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 October 2021.

President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), The Honourable Justice Adrian Saunders, will deliver the keynote address on the topic "The Internet, Law and Society - Evolving Impact of Technology on the Judiciary". The virtual event will bring together leading jurists, technologists, lawyers, and scholars to share insights, experiences, and research as they discuss how regional and global technology trends are impacting the courts, justice delivery, the legal profession, and legal practitioners.

The speakers for the regional event include The Rt. Hon. Sir Dennis Byron, Chairman, Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute; The Hon. Justice Michelle Arana, Chief Justice (Ag) Belize; Justice Margaret McKeown, Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, and Mr. Michael Abejuela, General Counsel at ARIN.

Executive Director of the Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions and ARIN’s director of Caribbean Affairs, Bevil Wooding, explained that the Justice and Technology series is a unique collaboration between regional and international internet and justice sector organisations.

“This series provides a much-needed interdisciplinary forum for stakeholders to discuss and better understand how technological innovations and trends are impacting the justice sector and the wider society,” Mr. Wooding, the lead architect of the initiative, stated.

He noted that the collaborative partners include the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Bar Associations (CAJO); the Organization of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations (OCCBA); the Internet Registry for Latin America and the Caribbean (LACNIC); the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), and the Bahamas-based Eugene Dupuch Law School.

CCJ Judge and Chairman of CAJO, The Honorable Justice Peter Jamadar, in support of the event, said “CAJO welcomes the initiative and believes it is a timely, relevant and commendable programme for judiciaries and legal practitioners across the region.”

