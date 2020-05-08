Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
TCCEC Receives Anguillian Patient for Life-Saving Treatment During COVID-19 Lockdown

TCCEC Receives Anguillian Patient for Life-Saving Treatment During COVID-19 Lockdown

OECS Media Release

Friday, May 8, 2020 — The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean (TCCEC) received a patient from Anguilla on May 1, 2020 for urgent care amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The patient’s MedEvac transfer was coordinated between Anguilla’s medical personnel and TCCEC’s Oncology Team through arrangements facilitated by and between the Chief Medical Officers and Social Services Departments of the two countries. 

On the same day of arrival at the Antigua-based TCCEC, the Anguillian patient received an expedited oncologic consultation and simulation. Treatment planning is currently well underway for 7-8 weeks of daily radiation therapy.

Henry J Hazel, Chief Operating Officer of The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean, stated

"We are always delighted to be able to facilitate and administer life-saving care in the most expeditious manner.  In this unprecedented event of a MedEvac in the midst of COVID-19, we experienced the true significance of meaningful collaboration among the referring physician, the Social Services Officer, the Chief Medical Officers and multiple levels of Government of both countries, and the TCCEC Team.

With the consultation and simulation completed shortly after arrival, we are able to implement our Patient’s radiation therapy in the shortest possible time.  Meanwhile, the patient and accompanying spouse are in good spirits and in comfortable accommodation arranged by The Centre.  We have to always see cancer for what it is - a battle of life or death, and TCCEC is for life....for the OECS!"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean, Dr. Conville S. Brown, added

"It is for reasons like this that TCCEC was conceived and built; to give our people access to high quality and affordable cancer care.  This issue of access could not have been more rigorously tested as in this COVID-19 season.  We are happy to have been able to facilitate and accommodate a precedent that can now be replicated across the entire OECS region.  The truth is, there are no inhibitions or insurmountable obstacles to accessing treatment at The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean, thanks to the functional collaboration within our Public Private Partnership".   ​​​​​​​

The arrangements highlight the indispensable intra-regional collaboration in the health sector within the context of the OECS Single Market and Economy. 

 

About The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean:

The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean (TCCEC) has been in operation for five years and is easily regarded as an OECS pillar institution. Created through an OECS mandate to provide access to high quality and affordable cancer care for residents of the sub-region, the Centre has already seen over 500 patients – of which 400 have received radiation therapy.  

The Centre is fully equipped with the latest technologies in cancer treatment and personnel of the highest global standard. Treatments include chemotherapy, and radiotherapy using a range of cutting-edge techniques such as 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D CRT), Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) and Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT).  These imaging tools, available with The Centre’s state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator with Synergy, allow precise targeting and treatment of malignant tumors with no harm to surrounding normal tissues.

TCCEC’s Management and Staff are pleased to be the OECS Cancer Care Provider of Choice.

The Team can be easily reached via:

 Administration                             Clinical Department   
 Tel: 1-268-460-6000  Tel: 1-268-460-6666
 Email: Info@TMP-Antigua.com  Email: Referral.TCCEC@TMP-Antigua.com 

 

 

Health COVID-19
Contact us
Administration The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean
Clinical Department The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Administration The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean
Clinical Department The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software