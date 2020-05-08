TCCEC Receives Anguillian Patient for Life-Saving Treatment During COVID-19 Lockdown

The patient’s MedEvac transfer was coordinated between Anguilla’s medical personnel and TCCEC’s Oncology Team through arrangements facilitated by and between the Chief Medical Officers and Social Services Departments of the two countries.

On the same day of arrival at the Antigua-based TCCEC, the Anguillian patient received an expedited oncologic consultation and simulation. Treatment planning is currently well underway for 7-8 weeks of daily radiation therapy.

Henry J Hazel, Chief Operating Officer of The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean, stated

"We are always delighted to be able to facilitate and administer life-saving care in the most expeditious manner. In this unprecedented event of a MedEvac in the midst of COVID-19, we experienced the true significance of meaningful collaboration among the referring physician, the Social Services Officer, the Chief Medical Officers and multiple levels of Government of both countries, and the TCCEC Team. With the consultation and simulation completed shortly after arrival, we are able to implement our Patient’s radiation therapy in the shortest possible time. Meanwhile, the patient and accompanying spouse are in good spirits and in comfortable accommodation arranged by The Centre. We have to always see cancer for what it is - a battle of life or death, and TCCEC is for life....for the OECS!"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean, Dr. Conville S. Brown, added

"It is for reasons like this that TCCEC was conceived and built; to give our people access to high quality and affordable cancer care. This issue of access could not have been more rigorously tested as in this COVID-19 season. We are happy to have been able to facilitate and accommodate a precedent that can now be replicated across the entire OECS region. The truth is, there are no inhibitions or insurmountable obstacles to accessing treatment at The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean, thanks to the functional collaboration within our Public Private Partnership". ​​​​​​​

The arrangements highlight the indispensable intra-regional collaboration in the health sector within the context of the OECS Single Market and Economy.

About The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean:

The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean (TCCEC) has been in operation for five years and is easily regarded as an OECS pillar institution. Created through an OECS mandate to provide access to high quality and affordable cancer care for residents of the sub-region, the Centre has already seen over 500 patients – of which 400 have received radiation therapy.

The Centre is fully equipped with the latest technologies in cancer treatment and personnel of the highest global standard. Treatments include chemotherapy, and radiotherapy using a range of cutting-edge techniques such as 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D CRT), Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) and Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT). These imaging tools, available with The Centre’s state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator with Synergy, allow precise targeting and treatment of malignant tumors with no harm to surrounding normal tissues.

TCCEC’s Management and Staff are pleased to be the OECS Cancer Care Provider of Choice.

The Team can be easily reached via: