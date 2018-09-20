Browse categories
Sustainable Development Movement 2020 Summit: Call for Ambassadors

Apply Now!

May 12, 2020 - The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is sending out a call for ambassadors for the innovative Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2020 Summit.  The Commission is looking for outstanding, enthusiastic individuals from across the Caribbean and around the world to serve as SDM Ambassadors to raise awareness in their country.  Two ambassadors per country will be chosen.  Applications close May 30, 2020.  

Why become an SDM Ambassador?

 SDM Ambassadors will enjoy a number of benefits including: 

  • 1 free VIP ticket to SDM2020
  • 5 personalised discount codes to share with participants
  •  Personalised recommendation and Certificate of Participation signed by the OECS Director General
  •  Recognition on all platforms for ambassadors during SDM
  • Featured bio and photo on the SDM website
  • Access to networking opportunities
  • Receive a cash reward for every sponsor recruited

 What do SDM Ambassadors do?

SDM Ambassadors are integral to the promotion of the SDM and will be responsible for:

  •   Marketing and Promotion
  •  Local Engagement and Sensitization
  •   Recruiting participants

 Who Should Apply?

 Interested applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria: 

  • Very active on social media (with a large following)
  • Upstanding member of the community and key influencer
  • Willingness to participate in a one-day virtual sensitization workshop
  • Energetic and enthusiastic about sustainable development, investment and investment creation

 How to Apply?

 Interested individuals should read these instructions carefully before completing the application form to become an SDM Ambassador.

  • Incomplete forms will not be reviewed (please indicate NA where the questions are not applicable)
  • Applicants are required to upload a video (maximum 2 minutes) of themselves telling us why they should be selected
  • A photograph is also required for upload
  • All applicants are required to submit the name, telephone and email addresses for three (3) references

 Application forms can be accessed here:  APPLY NOW

For more information, email sdm@oecs.int 

About the Sustainable Development Movement Summit:

The inaugural Sustainable Development Movement (SDM 2020), hosted by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), is expected to attract over 700 delegates from across the Caribbean Region and internationally to the island of Saint Lucia for a life-changing two-day event on September 23-24, 2020.

The event, scheduled to be held at the Royalton Resort and Spa, will create a common space where International Development Partners, the Private Sector, Academia, Caribbean Governments and the Common Person meet to exchange thoughts, best practices, untold stories and strategies concerning sustainable growth and development.Targeted attendees include International development partners, private sector, Heads of Government, Academia, Investors, Entrepreneurs from all sectors, Professionals working in the sustainable development space, and persons who want to be great!

About the Business Model Competition:

The Business Model Competition forms part of SDM Summit. Selected entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors led by Mr Daymond John (Shark Tank Investor). The Competition seeks to:

  • Strengthen the capacity of 30 high growth potential entrepreneurs in the Caribbean via integration into a virtual network of support;
  • Facilitate the connection of high growth potential entrepreneurs to investors and mentors;
  • Facilitate business match-making; and
  • Connect entrepreneurs to an ecosystem of business development support.

More information: CLICK HERE

Story image

 

SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission Castries, Saint Lucia

 

Business
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

