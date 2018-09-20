Sustainable Development Movement 2020 Summit: Call for Ambassadors

May 12, 2020 - The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is sending out a call for ambassadors for the innovative Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2020 Summit. The Commission is looking for outstanding, enthusiastic individuals from across the Caribbean and around the world to serve as SDM Ambassadors to raise awareness in their country. Two ambassadors per country will be chosen. Applications close May 30, 2020.

Why become an SDM Ambassador?

SDM Ambassadors will enjoy a number of benefits including:

1 free VIP ticket to SDM2020

5 personalised discount codes to share with participants

Personalised recommendation and Certificate of Participation signed by the OECS Director General

Recognition on all platforms for ambassadors during SDM

Featured bio and photo on the SDM website

Access to networking opportunities

Receive a cash reward for every sponsor recruited

What do SDM Ambassadors do?

SDM Ambassadors are integral to the promotion of the SDM and will be responsible for:

Marketing and Promotion

Local Engagement and Sensitization

Recruiting participants

Who Should Apply?

Interested applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Very active on social media (with a large following)

Upstanding member of the community and key influencer

Willingness to participate in a one-day virtual sensitization workshop

Energetic and enthusiastic about sustainable development, investment and investment creation

How to Apply?

Interested individuals should read these instructions carefully before completing the application form to become an SDM Ambassador.

Incomplete forms will not be reviewed (please indicate NA where the questions are not applicable)

Applicants are required to upload a video (maximum 2 minutes) of themselves telling us why they should be selected

A photograph is also required for upload

All applicants are required to submit the name, telephone and email addresses for three (3) references

Application forms can be accessed here: APPLY NOW

For more information, email sdm@oecs.int

About the Sustainable Development Movement Summit:

The inaugural Sustainable Development Movement (SDM 2020), hosted by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), is expected to attract over 700 delegates from across the Caribbean Region and internationally to the island of Saint Lucia for a life-changing two-day event on September 23-24, 2020.

The event, scheduled to be held at the Royalton Resort and Spa, will create a common space where International Development Partners, the Private Sector, Academia, Caribbean Governments and the Common Person meet to exchange thoughts, best practices, untold stories and strategies concerning sustainable growth and development.Targeted attendees include International development partners, private sector, Heads of Government, Academia, Investors, Entrepreneurs from all sectors, Professionals working in the sustainable development space, and persons who want to be great!

About the Business Model Competition:

The Business Model Competition forms part of SDM Summit. Selected entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors led by Mr Daymond John (Shark Tank Investor). The Competition seeks to:

Strengthen the capacity of 30 high growth potential entrepreneurs in the Caribbean via integration into a virtual network of support;

Facilitate the connection of high growth potential entrepreneurs to investors and mentors;

Facilitate business match-making; and

Connect entrepreneurs to an ecosystem of business development support.

More information: CLICK HERE