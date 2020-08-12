Sustainable Anguilla: Islands Building Tech Industries to Achieve Sustainable Development

Friday, August 7th 2020 — The OECS Commission will host the inaugural Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit on September 23-24, 2020. The Summit will create a space in which Development Partners, the Private Sector, Civil Society, Academia, Caribbean Governments, and individuals meet and exchange best practices and strategies concerning innovative sustainable growth and development of SIDS.

Don't miss this important conversation on Islands Building Tech Industries to Achieve Sustainable Development on Wednesday, August 12th 2020. Industry experts and movers will discuss strategies tourism-dependent islands, like Anguilla, may adopt to improve on existing industries and build new ones, to achieve long term success.

Welcome Remarks will be delivered by Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Join us on Wednesday August 12, 2020!!

Date: August 12, 2020

Time: 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm EST

Visit www.oecssdm.com to learn more about the #Movement and register.