Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Sustainable Anguilla: Climate Action, Clean Energy and Economic Growth

Sustainable Anguilla: Climate Action, Clean Energy and Economic Growth

The general public in Anguilla is invited to participate!

Monday, July 27, 2020 — The OECS Commission will host the inaugural Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit on September 23-24, 2020.  The Summit will create a space in which Development Partners, the Private Sector, Civil Society, Academia, Caribbean Governments, and individuals meet and exchange best practices and strategies concerning innovative sustainable growth and development of SIDS.

Join SDM Ambassador for Anguilla, Tahirah Banks, as she promotes the importance of sustainable development through a series of activities from July 29 to August 10, 2020. The free events seek to raise awareness on Affordable and Clean Energy; Climate Action; and Economic Growth and include activities for children, teenagers and adults

Register now for the FREE Field Trip that Explores Anguilla's Renewable Energy Projects!

Event: And Then There Was Light!

Date: July 29, 2020

Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm EST

Story image

 

 

Register now for Sustainable Anguilla's FREE Event on Climate Action!

Event: Anguilla by Sea: Doing Our Part. Protecting Our Island

Date: July 31, 2020

Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm EST

Story image

 

Register now for Sustainable Anguilla's FREE Event on Economic Growth within the Creative Industry!

Event: Develop & Pitch Winning Ideas

Date: August 10, 2020

Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm EST

Story image

 

 

About the SDM Ambassador Programme

The SDM Ambassador Programme features emerging leaders throughout the world as they take SDM messaging to unprecedented heights geared towards advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. #JoinTheMovement and support this group of amazing global leaders!

 

Story image

 

"I exercise my passion for Entrepreneurship & Technology daily as the Co-Founder of Thoughtful, a Digital Marketing Agency. Anguillians have a strong resilience and this is what I love about my people! SDM 2020 is a phenomenal opportunity for us to build that resilience as we join the global movement for Sustainable Development" - Tahirah Banks

Visit www.oecssdm.com to learn more about the #Movement and register.

   

Story image

 

 

 

SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission Castries, Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

Business Climate Change Economic Development Biodiversity Ocean Governance and Fisheries Energy Social Development Disaster Risk Management DCRM
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software