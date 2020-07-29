Sustainable Anguilla: Climate Action, Clean Energy and Economic Growth

Monday, July 27, 2020 — The OECS Commission will host the inaugural Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit on September 23-24, 2020. The Summit will create a space in which Development Partners, the Private Sector, Civil Society, Academia, Caribbean Governments, and individuals meet and exchange best practices and strategies concerning innovative sustainable growth and development of SIDS.

Join SDM Ambassador for Anguilla, Tahirah Banks, as she promotes the importance of sustainable development through a series of activities from July 29 to August 10, 2020. The free events seek to raise awareness on Affordable and Clean Energy; Climate Action; and Economic Growth and include activities for children, teenagers and adults

Register now for the FREE Field Trip that Explores Anguilla's Renewable Energy Projects!

Date: July 29, 2020

Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm EST

Register now for Sustainable Anguilla's FREE Event on Climate Action!

Date: July 31, 2020

Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm EST

Register now for Sustainable Anguilla's FREE Event on Economic Growth within the Creative Industry!

Date: August 10, 2020

Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm EST

About the SDM Ambassador Programme

The SDM Ambassador Programme features emerging leaders throughout the world as they take SDM messaging to unprecedented heights geared towards advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. #JoinTheMovement and support this group of amazing global leaders!

"I exercise my passion for Entrepreneurship & Technology daily as the Co-Founder of Thoughtful, a Digital Marketing Agency. Anguillians have a strong resilience and this is what I love about my people! SDM 2020 is a phenomenal opportunity for us to build that resilience as we join the global movement for Sustainable Development" - Tahirah Banks

Visit www.oecssdm.com to learn more about the #Movement and register.