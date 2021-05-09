STRONGER TOGETHER... WE ARE A GLOBAL FAMILY

Virtual Media Launch Invitation

The Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Global Coalition in support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in association with the Oxygen with Nicole (O2N) Foundation, will mount a phenomenal virtual showcase of Caribbean excellence, "Stronger Together….We Are A Global Family", to rally forces and raise funds for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as a response to the devastation of the volcanic eruption of La Soufriere and the recent extreme flooding of the southern part of the island.

The initiative will take the form of a virtual event of Caribbean entertainers, international influencer endorsements, on-the-ground testimonials and heads of government appeals, all in an effort, to anchor financial pledges to donate to the rebuilding of the country.

The media are invited to attend the Virtual Media Launch on Monday, 10th May 2021 at 1:00PM (AST).