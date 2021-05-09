Browse categories
STRONGER TOGETHER... WE ARE A GLOBAL FAMILY

Virtual Media Launch Invitation

Sunday, May 9, 2021 — The Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Global Coalition in support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in association with the Oxygen with Nicole (O2N) Foundation, will mount a phenomenal virtual showcase of Caribbean excellence, "Stronger Together….We Are A Global Family", to rally forces and raise funds for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as a response to the devastation of the volcanic eruption of La Soufriere and the recent extreme flooding of the southern part of the island.

The initiative will take the form of a virtual event of Caribbean entertainers, international influencer endorsements, on-the-ground testimonials and heads of government appeals, all in an effort, to anchor financial pledges to donate to the rebuilding of the country.

The media are invited to attend the Virtual Media Launch on Monday, 10th May 2021 at 1:00PM (AST).

The O2N Foundation’s ‘we are a global family’ initiative was birthed in March 2020 as a means to corralling persons around the world in solidarity with each other, in times of distress. This recent partnership bolsters the long term vision of bringing people together globally, for the sake of human development, social transformation and creative entrepreneurship.

This dynamic alignment of proactive organisations is crafting a meaningful, uplifting, humanitarian drive to aid a nation in need. Our mission is targeted at alleviating distress and generating sustainable mandates for human development and national relief to our regional compatriots in St Vincent and the Grenadines

The invigorating, call-to-action virtual production will leverage awareness and raise funds to assist the nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). The production is carded for the 23rd May at 2:00PM (AST).

A financial pledge at https://stronger.oecs.org/ will make a difference not only to a nation at large, but to the individual lives of our Caribbean family in SVG.

Let’s be our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper!

Donate here: https://stronger.oecs.org/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/strongertogethercaribbean

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_oecscommission/?hl=en

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

