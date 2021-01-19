Data presents opportunities to journalists in many ways, from revealing abstract trends to explaining complex problems to the general public. However, to promote the use of data, journalists need reliable, trusted data that is readily available and easy to understand and use. This puts the onus on data producers to provide timely, relevant and quality data, that is user-friendly and accessible. On the other hand, journalists require the skill set for understanding, analyzing, and visualizing the abundance of data in order to integrate data in story telling for the citizens.

This webinar will bring together various actors that contribute to strengthening the use of data in journalism. These include:

Data producers working to provide quality, timely, reliable and trusted data;

Civil society partners, and academia compiling open access data for journalists and increasing data literacy among journalists and;

Journalists promoting and using data to tell compelling stories.

The webinar is part of the UN World Data Forum series and aims to promote the use of data in journalism.

Speakers

Moderator: Jessica Abrahams, Deputy Editor, Devex

Panelist: Ashwell Jenneker, Deputy Director General, Statistics South Africa

Panelist: Sarah Cohen, data journalist, author, Knight Chair, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, Arizona State University

Panelist: Catherine Gicheru, Knight Fellow, Director Africa Women Journalism Project, International Centre for Journalists

Panelist: Anders Pedersen, Resource Watch Director, World Resource Institute

WEBINAR DETAILS

TITLE: Strengthening the Use of Data in Journalism

DATE: Thursday January 21, 2021

TIME: 9 AM (EST)

