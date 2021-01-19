Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Strengthening the Use of Data in Journalism

Strengthening the Use of Data in Journalism

UN Webinar Alert!

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 — Data presents opportunities to journalists in many ways, from revealing abstract trends to explaining complex problems to the general public. However, to promote the use of data, journalists need reliable, trusted data that is readily available and easy to understand and use. This puts the onus on data producers to provide timely, relevant and quality data, that is user-friendly and accessible. On the other hand, journalists require the skill set for understanding, analyzing, and visualizing the abundance of data in order to integrate data in story telling for the citizens.

This webinar will bring together various actors that contribute to strengthening the use of data in journalism. These include:

  • Data producers working to provide quality, timely, reliable and trusted data;
  • Civil society partners, and academia compiling open access data for journalists and increasing data literacy among journalists and;
  • Journalists promoting and using data to tell compelling stories.

The webinar is part of the UN World Data Forum series and aims to promote the use of data in journalism.

Speakers

  • Moderator: Jessica Abrahams, Deputy Editor, Devex

  • Panelist: Ashwell Jenneker, Deputy Director General, Statistics South Africa

  • Panelist: Sarah Cohen, data journalist, author, Knight Chair, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, Arizona State University

  • Panelist: Catherine Gicheru, Knight Fellow, Director Africa Women Journalism Project, International Centre for Journalists

  • Panelist: Anders Pedersen, Resource Watch Director, World Resource Institute

WEBINAR DETAILS

TITLE: Strengthening the Use of Data in Journalism

DATE: Thursday January 21, 2021

TIME: 9 AM (EST)

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

 

Statistics
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.