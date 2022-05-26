Browse categories
Strengthening the Eastern Caribbean's capacity for Trade Negotiations, Cooperation and Leadership

Thursday, May 26, 2022 — Economic integration continues to be at the forefront of the agenda of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

A specially funded cohort of sixteen (16) trade professionals from the OECS region benefitted from the introduction of a short course in Trade Negotiation, Cooperation and Leadership. The course, which began on Monday, May 23, 2022, is a joint collaboration between the OECS Commission and the Shridath Ramphal Centre (UWI-SRC). It is funded under the ACP TradeCom II Programme and is scheduled to run from May 23 to June 3, 2022.

Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Dr. Didacus Jules noted that the OECS is committed to strengthening the region's trade capacity. 

“In a world where there is growing political uncertainty, increased ecological sensitivity, economic fragility, and the interconnectivity of the global trading system; there is an increased need to tackle these issues collectively, rather than individually. The launch of this course signifies the OECS Commission’s recognition of the importance of building capacity in our future leaders and negotiators. Also, our commitment towards ensuring that the necessary tools for these individuals are provided.”

The virtual training course is intended to increase knowledge and understanding of the theory and practice of negotiation, cooperation, and international trade leadership. It will focus on negotiations occurring at the international level among sovereign states, specifically on trade negotiating theatres involving CARICOM Member States including at the World Trade Organization and through the Economic Partnership Agreement. 

In collaboration with Dr. Jan-Yves Remy of the UWI-SRC, the course is being delivered by Mr. Tsotetsi Makong of the Trade Policy Centre in Africa (TRAPCA). This capacity-building initiative is one of the seven (7) short courses that the OECS Commission in collaboration with the UWI-SRC will be offering over the next few months. The upcoming courses are Trade & the Blue Economy, Trade & the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and Executive Trade Course for Business Persons. Recently, Senior Customs Practitioners in the OECS benefitted from a short course on Customs and Customs Administration.  

Kyle Garnes Project Manager, ACP TradeCom II, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

