Strengthening Capacities in the Forecasting of Natural Hazards in the OECS

The five day workshop was coordinated by the OECS Commission in collaboration with two entities who provided financial support and technical assistance, namely, the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (5Cs) and the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH).



The training sought to contribute towards the enhancement of human capacity in the areas of meteorology and climatology in the OECS, thereby improving the forecasting of extreme natural hazards.

Hence, the workshop brought together 14 Mid Level Meteorologists from across the Eastern Caribbean for a training session centered on five (5) main areas, inter alia:

Ensuring the quality of meteorological observational data;

Interpreting next generation satellite imagery;

Collecting and archiving data to assist in monitoring climate change;

Monitoring, understanding and discussing Caribbean issues related to climate variability and change; and

Interpreting cyclone advisories and warnings as well as impact based warning.

OECS Environmental Programme Officer, Josette Edward-Charlemagne, highlighted the importance of the workshop, in light of the increased intensity of natural disasters which have impacted the region in recent years.

“As a result of climate change, extreme hydrological and meteorological events, such as hurricanes, droughts and floods, are projected to become more severe in the coming decades. The improvement of our ability to predict these events and to anticipate their impacts is critical to providing an advanced response at the local and regional levels, and to building a stronger resilience.,” Josette Edward-Charlemagne said.

This first training session will be followed by a series of workshops focusing on: