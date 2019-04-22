Statement on the Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka

Statement on the Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka

Chairman of the OECS Authority Dr. The Hon Ralph Gonsalves

Monday, April 22, 2019 — Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, has on behalf of the Heads of Government of the regional grouping of eleven nations, offered his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in the recent Sri Lankan terrorist attacks.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the OECS stood in firm solidarity with the Government and people of Sri Lanka as they come to terms with the horror from the series of coordinated bombings of innocent Christian worshippers at Easter masses and of other faiths in nearby hotels.

“We are profoundly saddened by these heinous and indiscriminate attacks which has claimed the lives of both Sri Lankans and non-nationals at a time of hope, peace and joy. 

“To the people of Sri Lanka and other affected nations we stand with you now and for all days to come.

“The OECS joins all Governments and people of goodwill in thoroughly rejecting these senseless acts of violence and we will continue to work with international authorities to support the global effort to overcome militant terrorism. 

“While words can do little to ease the pain and suffering we offer our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.  

“Let us be heartened that the hope and peace found in our Saviour’s resurrection will prevail over the hatred and malevolence in which these innocent lives were taken” said Prime Minister Gonsalves.

 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

