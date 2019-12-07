Browse categories
Statement on the Re-election of the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica

Saturday, December 7, 2019 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission congratulates Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on a successful election victory and return to Government.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, commended the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica for exercising their democratic right to chart their own destiny.

“The people of the Commonwealth of Dominica have spoken and, for the fifth consecutive term, they have chosen the leadership of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party.”

“We respect the will of the people of Dominica and offer our congratulations to Prime Minister Skerrit and the Government for another term in office," said Dr. Jules.

In light of internal tensions surrounding the December 6 election, the OECS Director General also called for constructive engagement between the members of the opposition and the DLP to promote peace and the continued recovery of the island nation from the destruction suffered during Hurricane Maria.

“The OECS Commission will continue to work with the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica to fulfill development objectives and to build resilience in the face of extreme weather events,” added Dr. Jules.

God bless the people and nation of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

