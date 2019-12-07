Statement on the Re-election of the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission congratulates Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on a successful election victory and return to Government.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, commended the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica for exercising their democratic right to chart their own destiny.

“The people of the Commonwealth of Dominica have spoken and, for the fifth consecutive term, they have chosen the leadership of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party.” “We respect the will of the people of Dominica and offer our congratulations to Prime Minister Skerrit and the Government for another term in office," said Dr. Jules.

In light of internal tensions surrounding the December 6 election, the OECS Director General also called for constructive engagement between the members of the opposition and the DLP to promote peace and the continued recovery of the island nation from the destruction suffered during Hurricane Maria.

“The OECS Commission will continue to work with the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica to fulfill development objectives and to build resilience in the face of extreme weather events,” added Dr. Jules.

God bless the people and nation of the Commonwealth of Dominica.