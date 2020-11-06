Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Statement on the Re-election of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Statement on the Re-election of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Friday, November 6, 2020 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to Dr. the Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves and the Unity Labour Party warmest congratulations on this historic election victory.  The election of the Gonsalves administration by the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to an unprecedented fifth term is a clear indication of the people’s confidence in the strategic vision and the programmatic record of their Government.

The Commission also records its deep respect for the civility and integrity of the electoral process and the conduct of all political forces in this democratic undertaking.  We extend commensurate congratulations to the National Democratic Party for its re-election to the Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Commission commits to working closely with the Government and new Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in addressing the immense challenges that confront us in the immediate future and will dedicate its most strenuous efforts to the deepening of our regional integration ambitions.

God bless the people and nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software