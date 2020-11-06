Statement on the Re-election of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to Dr. the Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves and the Unity Labour Party warmest congratulations on this historic election victory. The election of the Gonsalves administration by the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to an unprecedented fifth term is a clear indication of the people’s confidence in the strategic vision and the programmatic record of their Government.

The Commission also records its deep respect for the civility and integrity of the electoral process and the conduct of all political forces in this democratic undertaking. We extend commensurate congratulations to the National Democratic Party for its re-election to the Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Commission commits to working closely with the Government and new Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in addressing the immense challenges that confront us in the immediate future and will dedicate its most strenuous efforts to the deepening of our regional integration ambitions.

God bless the people and nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.