Statement of Condolence on the Passing of Luis Ramon Hernandez Cruz

OECS Media Statement

Thursday, June 10, 2021 — The Ministers of Education and the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extend very deepest sympathy to the Ministry of Education of Nicaragua and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) on the untimely loss of Mr. Luis Ramon Hernandez Cruz.    

As Board Member for Latin America and the Caribbean, Luis worked closely with the Alternate Board Member, the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, in shaping a strong collaborative footprint for the GPE in Latin America and the Caribbean. Luis was a humble, dedicated, driven educator who was passionately devoted to inclusivity and equity in Education.

His sudden death was a deep surprise and a source of great pain to us all. We share this profound sense of loss and extend to his family, friends and colleagues our heartfelt condolences.  We will honour his memory by continuing to advocate strenuously for the causes that he championed in the GPE and are comforted by the words of the Guyanese Poet, Martin Carter:

Death must not find us thinking that we die
too soon, too soon
our banner draped for you
I would prefer
the banner in the wind
not bound so tightly in a scarlet fold
not sodden, sodden
with your people’s tears
but flashing on the pole
we bear aloft
down and beyond this dark, dark lane of rags
Now from the mourning vanguard moving on
dear Comrade, I salute you and I say
Death will not find us thinking that we die.

May He Rest in Peace.

