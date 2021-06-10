Statement of Condolence on the Passing of Luis Ramon Hernandez Cruz

The Ministers of Education and the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extend very deepest sympathy to the Ministry of Education of Nicaragua and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) on the untimely loss of Mr. Luis Ramon Hernandez Cruz.

As Board Member for Latin America and the Caribbean, Luis worked closely with the Alternate Board Member, the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, in shaping a strong collaborative footprint for the GPE in Latin America and the Caribbean. Luis was a humble, dedicated, driven educator who was passionately devoted to inclusivity and equity in Education.

His sudden death was a deep surprise and a source of great pain to us all. We share this profound sense of loss and extend to his family, friends and colleagues our heartfelt condolences. We will honour his memory by continuing to advocate strenuously for the causes that he championed in the GPE and are comforted by the words of the Guyanese Poet, Martin Carter:

Death must not find us thinking that we die

too soon, too soon

our banner draped for you

I would prefer

the banner in the wind

not bound so tightly in a scarlet fold

not sodden, sodden

with your people’s tears

but flashing on the pole

we bear aloft

down and beyond this dark, dark lane of rags

Now from the mourning vanguard moving on

dear Comrade, I salute you and I say

Death will not find us thinking that we die.

May He Rest in Peace.