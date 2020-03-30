Statement of Condolence on the Passing of José María Antón

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) expresses deepest condolences on the passing of José María Antón, the Secretary General of Virtual Educa.

Virtual Educa started in 2001 under the auspices of the Organisation of American States (OAS). The initiative aims to foster innovation in the area of education in order to drive social transformation and sustainable development especially in Latin America and the Caribbean.

José María Antón was an avid supporter of the work undertaken by the OECS on projects related to oceans and education.

Hence, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which was signed between the OECS and Virtual Educa Global Alliance in August 2018 pursues two objectives including:

facilitating the collaboration on the implementation of the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP) funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the World Bank; and

enabling the joint contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 according to the United Nations Agenda approved by the General Assembly in September 2015, especially on matters related to SDG 4 'Quality Education for all' and SDG 14 'Life Below Water'.

At his last official visit to the Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules in February 2020, the former Secretary General of Virtual Educa pledged to support the OECS Sustainable Development Movement 2020, scheduled in September 2020, in any possible way.

José María Antón has had a powerful and positive influence on those who he embraced in his magnanimous heart. His legacy of unwavering passion for ocean education, and his determination to inculcate the sustainable use of resources in current and future generations, with a vision to transform the youth of the Eastern Caribbean into global citizens and practitioners of social responsibility shall endure.

His commitment to making a difference in the area of oceans and education in the OECS will be profoundly missed. José María Antón will be remembered for his good nature, dedication and passion, and his memory will live on through our work at the OECS.