Statement of Condolence on the Passing of Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart

Thursday, January 7, 2021 — The OECS Commission notes with sadness the passing of the visionary icon of Caribbean tourism Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart.  We extend deepest condolences to his immediate family, his extended Sandals family and to the people of Jamaica on the loss of another Jamaican legend.

The Sandals and Beaches brand of indigenous all-inclusive luxury hotels have given prominence to the Caribbean region with its extensive international marketing and the extraordinarily high standards of hospitality and customer satisfaction that he defined.  The legacy that he created is indelible and it lives on in the thousands of OECS Sandals employees in Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Lucia (and soon, St. Vincent & the Grenadines) who are able to sustain their families every day.

The greatest tribute that we can pay to this transformational figure is to ensure the continuation and continued impact of the legacy in the New Normal by bringing to the task of the re-invention of the Caribbean tourism sector, the same creative energy that he brought to the challenge and creation of his brand.

